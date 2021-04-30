Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 15,314 SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 92.88 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.