Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 60,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,472,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,615.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

