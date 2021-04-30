Truist Financial Corp Takes $202,000 Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LAZR opened at $24.59 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.82.
About Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.
