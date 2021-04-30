Truist Financial Corp Takes $202,000 Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAZR opened at $24.59 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.82.

LAZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

