Truist Raises Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $50.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.19.

TPX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,881. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

