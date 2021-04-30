Truist Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $1,240.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $105.54. 45,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $104.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $1,377,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

