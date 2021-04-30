Truist Securiti Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for SS&C Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the technology company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

SSNC opened at $74.65 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 306,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

