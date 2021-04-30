Truist Securities Raises Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Price Target to $32.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.20.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $540.41 million, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $200,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

