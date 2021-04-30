TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

TRST stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,807. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $704.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. Research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 45.00%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 147.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

