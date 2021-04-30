TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. TTM Technologies updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.270-0.330 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.27-0.33 EPS.

Shares of TTMI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,213. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTMI shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

In related news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Earnings History for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit