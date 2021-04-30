TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. TTM Technologies updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.270-0.330 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.27-0.33 EPS.

Shares of TTMI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,213. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTMI shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

In related news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

