Tufton Capital Management Sells 83 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,218.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3,199.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.98 by $5.81. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

