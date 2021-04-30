Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.80

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.80 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.65). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 49.67 ($0.65), with a volume of 6,051,437 shares traded.

TLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.17) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 32.43 ($0.42).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a market cap of £770.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood bought 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £456.30 ($596.16).

About Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.