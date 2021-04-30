Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $422 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.48 million.

TPB traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,970. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

