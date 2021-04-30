Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $83.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cleveland Research raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,452,188. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.54.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth $958,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Twitter by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.