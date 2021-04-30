Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $77.30 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

