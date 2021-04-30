U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on USCR. Truist raised their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

USCR opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. U.S. Concrete’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Concrete will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at $798,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $334,976 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 623.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

