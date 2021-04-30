UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of UBS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,830. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,246,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 556.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 398,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

