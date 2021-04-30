UBS Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 195 Price Target

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

BARC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 193.42 ($2.53).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BARC stock traded down GBX 12.66 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 176.06 ($2.30). The stock had a trading volume of 87,540,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,704,617. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 150.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.32 billion and a PE ratio of 20.56. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.