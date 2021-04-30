UBS Group Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €132.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €137.71 ($162.02).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

ML stock opened at €121.15 ($142.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €126.12 and a 200-day moving average of €112.31. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.