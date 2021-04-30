UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €41.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.45 ($54.65).

Shares of FPE opened at €35.70 ($42.00) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.22. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

