UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €41.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.45 ($54.65).

Shares of FPE opened at €35.70 ($42.00) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.22. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

