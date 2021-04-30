UBS Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €100.20 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €100.20 ($117.88) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PUM. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.66 ($107.83).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €88.62 ($104.26) on Wednesday. Puma has a twelve month low of €53.32 ($62.73) and a twelve month high of €94.36 ($111.01). The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 167.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of €87.97 and a 200 day moving average of €85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

