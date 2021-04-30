UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Travis Perkins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,587. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

