UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 430” Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 444.45 ($5.81).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 454.30 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.79 billion and a PE ratio of 33.16. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 427.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 396.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 10,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £42,954.75 ($56,120.66).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

