UCB SA Declares Dividend of $1.44 (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 1.4382 per share on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.54. 11,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,031. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72. UCB has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

UCBJY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

