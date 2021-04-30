Umicore’s (UMICY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. Umicore has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $15.52.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

