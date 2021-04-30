Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:UA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.92. 58,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,977. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $53,017,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,037,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 357,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.