Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE:UA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.92. 58,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,977. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.
