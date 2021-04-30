Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Rating Increased to Buy at William Blair

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.59.

UAA stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $24.53. 99,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

