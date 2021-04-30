Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.59

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.59 and traded as high as C$14.00. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$13.86, with a volume of 34,312 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.71.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$585.36 million and a PE ratio of -15.09.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$466.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.