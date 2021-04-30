UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $225.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.09. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $145.96 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

