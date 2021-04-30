Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.96. 65,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.07. The firm has a market cap of $155.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

