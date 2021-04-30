United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,638 shares of company stock worth $583,516 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $51,768,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $28,804,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,123,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 660,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,309,000 after purchasing an additional 374,232 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 202,185 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

