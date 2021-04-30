United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

UPS traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,366. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $204.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.