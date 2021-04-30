United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

United States Lime & Minerals has raised its dividend payment by 18.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

NASDAQ USLM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $792.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.54.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $360,306.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,049 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,782.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon purchased 10,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.80 per share, with a total value of $1,499,914.20. Insiders have sold a total of 6,117 shares of company stock worth $889,845 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.