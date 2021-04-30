Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $160.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

UHS stock opened at $148.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.03 and its 200 day moving average is $131.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $150.87.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

