US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Marathon Oil Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co.'s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Apr 30th, 2021

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

