Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

VLY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. 241,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,063. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

