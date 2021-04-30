Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.06, but opened at $30.58. Valvoline shares last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 3,712 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.

Valvoline Company Profile (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit