Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.06, but opened at $30.58. Valvoline shares last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 3,712 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.

Valvoline Company Profile (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

