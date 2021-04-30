Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.78. 61,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,959. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $153.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

