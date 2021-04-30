Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 6.4% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $546,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.60. The stock had a trading volume of 36,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,197. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.