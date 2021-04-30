Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,916,000 after purchasing an additional 595,299 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.43. The company had a trading volume of 251,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,600. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $386.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.