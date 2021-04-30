Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Trimmed by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,234 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.8% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $324,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,916,000 after purchasing an additional 595,299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.87. The company had a trading volume of 329,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,600. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.97 and a twelve month high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.