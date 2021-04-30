Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Decreased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $384.00. 304,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

