Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,893,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $205.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.99. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.12 and a twelve month high of $210.38.

