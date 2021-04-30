Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

