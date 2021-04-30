VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEON. HSBC cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VEON in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in VEON by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in VEON by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 4,888,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,605. VEON has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

