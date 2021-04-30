VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.37. 85,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 261,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.25 and a quick ratio of 25.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VerifyMe stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of VerifyMe as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.