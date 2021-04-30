Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Boosted by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

