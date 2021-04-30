Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Amit Sachdev Sells 3,884 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $211.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,771,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

