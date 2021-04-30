Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Vertiv alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,196,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,091 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,857,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,640 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6,568.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,007.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.