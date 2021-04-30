Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VWDRY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $87.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.8465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

