ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAC opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

